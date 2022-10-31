MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $52.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

