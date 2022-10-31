MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Short Interest Update

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,250. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $17,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $13,469,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

