Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

