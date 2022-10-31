Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after acquiring an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

