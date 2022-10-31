MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001510 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $67.09 million and $17.71 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

