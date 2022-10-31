MiL.k (MLK) Price Up 7% This Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. MiL.k has a total market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.31312939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012230 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

