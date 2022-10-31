Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $754,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 50.0% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 346,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,384. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.