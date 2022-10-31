Mirion Technologies (MIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MIR opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.