Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.13 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $14.85 million and $5.13 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

