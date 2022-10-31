MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

