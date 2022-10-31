MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.23 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. MOBOX has a market cap of $103.23 million and $10.56 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,562,240 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

