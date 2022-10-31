Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Molina Healthcare worth $59,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.95. 14,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,420. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.21.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

