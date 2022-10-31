Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $120.00. 44,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

