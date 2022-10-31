Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cognex makes up 3.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Cognex worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cognex by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 466,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.