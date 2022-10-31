Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

