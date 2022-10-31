Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 4.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.23. 4,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

