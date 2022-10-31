Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 111,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Monument Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Monument Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

