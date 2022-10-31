Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.89 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $206.17 million and $9.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00091060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,067,008 coins and its circulating supply is 429,297,705 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

