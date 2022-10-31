Motco Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Motco trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

