Motco Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $7.91 on Monday, hitting $511.75. 72,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.64. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,583 shares of company stock valued at $32,526,600. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

