Motco Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,925. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $325.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

