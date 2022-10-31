Motco Sells 12,223 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Motco reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. 25,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,144. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

