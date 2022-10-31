Motco Sells 1,749 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motco reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.97. 16,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

