Motco Sells 4,342 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Motco lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.1% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,987. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

