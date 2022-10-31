Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head to Head Analysis

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 84.98 -$2.74 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 3.67 -$251.79 million ($1.75) -6.00

Moxian (BVI) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.8% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moxian (BVI) and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 4 7 3 0 1.93

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $16.77, suggesting a potential upside of 59.73%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A StoneCo -36.63% -7.68% -2.60%

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats StoneCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

