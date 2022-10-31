MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

MP stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

