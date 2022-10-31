Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mplx stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

