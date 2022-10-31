Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $82.30 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $82.30 million and $2.95 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00021992 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Multichain has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

