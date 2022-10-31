Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $317.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $161.98 and a 1 year high of $317.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

