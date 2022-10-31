My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1.77 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.01614036 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006046 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.01827714 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

According to CryptoCompare, "My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase."

