Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as high as $179.36 and last traded at $179.00. 2,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 178,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

