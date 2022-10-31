Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

