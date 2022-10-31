Nano Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $100.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00728745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00561839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00233895 BTC.

Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

