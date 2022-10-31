Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. 17,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

