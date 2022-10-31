National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Lowered by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in National Grid were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Grid

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.