National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Presto Industries stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $70.49. 20,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The company has a market cap of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

