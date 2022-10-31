National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of National Presto Industries stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $70.49. 20,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The company has a market cap of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $89.50.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.21%.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
