Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.