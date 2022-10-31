Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.34%.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.