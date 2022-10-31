NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NCCGF remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

