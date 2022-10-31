Neblio Trading Up 5.2% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00010165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $39.31 million and $2.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,631,089 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,265 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

