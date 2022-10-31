Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,288,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 30,779,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 846.2 days.

Nel ASA Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLLSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.