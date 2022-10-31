Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.22 and its 200-day moving average is €61.45. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.