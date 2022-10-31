Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Nephros by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nephros by 56.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nephros in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,445. Nephros has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

About Nephros

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

