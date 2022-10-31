Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,041,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.4 %

Nestlé stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.58. 35,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $143.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

