Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,702 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.97. 3,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,907. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

