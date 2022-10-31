Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 15,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Newell Brands Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 344,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

