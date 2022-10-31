Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. 321,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

