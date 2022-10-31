Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 302,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.