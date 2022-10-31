Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,277. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Dividend History for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.