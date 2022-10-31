Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,277. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.