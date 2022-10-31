Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Nexi Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEXXY stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

