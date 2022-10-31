Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Nexi Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEXXY stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.