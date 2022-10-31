Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $556.24 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Nexo has a total market cap of $556.24 million and $6.05 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.78 or 0.31436490 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012278 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

